Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Texas woman driving 18-wheeler killed in DeSoto Parish wreck

18-wheeler went through ditch, flipped
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Texas lost her life in a wreck in DeSoto Parish, Louisiana State Police reports.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 9:30 p.m., troopers started investigating the one-vehicle wreck on Highway 513 neat Oxford Cutoff Road. Schanda Roundtree, 52, of Nacogdoches, Texas, was killed.

LSP’s initial investigation shows a 2013 Mack 18-wheeler being driven by Roundtree was headed north on Highway 513 when for unknown reasons, the truck ran off the road through a ditch and flipped. Roundtree was wearing her seat belt, but died nonetheless. The DeSoto Parish coroner pronounced her dead on the scene, police say.

Police do not believe Roundtree was impaired, but a toxicology sample was taken for analysis. The wreck is still under investigation, and marks the first fatal crash of 2023 for Troop G.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
Man arrested after home invasion in Bossier City
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
Nateo Crenshaw, 1, of Natchitoches
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child
Family members of Kimberly Moore reported the 43-year-old Ringgold woman as missing, according...
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing

Latest News

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Two people are dead and three others were injured after two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57...
2 dead, 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 northbound in Jefferson Co., Ill.
Five people were injured in a rollover crash involving two vehicles on I-49 N on Sunday, Dec....
5 injured in early morning rollover crash in Natchitoches Parish