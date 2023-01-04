Texas woman driving 18-wheeler killed in DeSoto Parish wreck

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Texas lost her life in a wreck in DeSoto Parish, Louisiana State Police reports.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 9:30 p.m., troopers started investigating the one-vehicle wreck on Highway 513 neat Oxford Cutoff Road. Schanda Roundtree, 52, of Nacogdoches, Texas, was killed.

LSP’s initial investigation shows a 2013 Mack 18-wheeler being driven by Roundtree was headed north on Highway 513 when for unknown reasons, the truck ran off the road through a ditch and flipped. Roundtree was wearing her seat belt, but died nonetheless. The DeSoto Parish coroner pronounced her dead on the scene, police say.

Police do not believe Roundtree was impaired, but a toxicology sample was taken for analysis. The wreck is still under investigation, and marks the first fatal crash of 2023 for Troop G.

