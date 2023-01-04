Texarkana man allegedly busted with cocaine, meth & marijuana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A man from Texarkana has been arrested on multiple drug charges, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department reports.

On Dec. 29, 2022, investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Ferguson Street in Texarkana. The search warrant was obtained after a drug investigation spanning several months. During the search, investigators reportedly found:

220 g of suspected cocaine

110 g of suspected methamphetamine

4.5 lbs of suspected marijuana

Two firearms

$2,965 in cash

As a result of the search, Marcus Martin was arrested and charged with:

Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms

Trafficking cocaine

Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana

Distribution of methamphetamine (3 counts)

The investigation is ongoing.

