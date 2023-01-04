Ask the Doctor
Texarkana man allegedly busted with cocaine, meth & marijuana

Drugs and weapons seized during the arrest of Marcus Martin of Texarkana, Ark.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A man from Texarkana has been arrested on multiple drug charges, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department reports.

On Dec. 29, 2022, investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Ferguson Street in Texarkana. The search warrant was obtained after a drug investigation spanning several months. During the search, investigators reportedly found:

  • 220 g of suspected cocaine
  • 110 g of suspected methamphetamine
  • 4.5 lbs of suspected marijuana
  • Two firearms
  • $2,965 in cash

As a result of the search, Marcus Martin was arrested and charged with:

  • Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
  • Distribution of methamphetamine (3 counts)

The investigation is ongoing.

