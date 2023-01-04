Texarkana man allegedly busted with cocaine, meth & marijuana
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A man from Texarkana has been arrested on multiple drug charges, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department reports.
On Dec. 29, 2022, investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Ferguson Street in Texarkana. The search warrant was obtained after a drug investigation spanning several months. During the search, investigators reportedly found:
- 220 g of suspected cocaine
- 110 g of suspected methamphetamine
- 4.5 lbs of suspected marijuana
- Two firearms
- $2,965 in cash
As a result of the search, Marcus Martin was arrested and charged with:
- Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms
- Trafficking cocaine
- Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
- Distribution of methamphetamine (3 counts)
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.