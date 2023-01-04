The tale of two city water systems and one arctic blast

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Much of the ArkLaTex is just now recovering from the bone-wrenching, pipe-breaking arctic blast that came through late last month.

But not everyone was left scrambling for clean drinking water.

In Shreveport, some residents went days without water.

But on the Bossier City side of the Red River, most customers never lost water pressure and weren’t even issued a boil advisory.

“We put into place staffing protocols and round-the-clock staffing, ensuring that everyone was aware of their role in this event,” Bossier City spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said. “As well as utilizing some very helpful computer software that allowed us to stay proactive in identifying where we were seeing some issues start to occur.”

As KSLA News 12 has reported, aging infrastructure is at the heart of much of Shreveport’s problems although city leadership says much of their issues fell in the laps of the residents.

“We had breaks in our lines,” said William Daniel, director of water and sewerage. “The majority of the water that was leaking was from private residents and commercial operations where the back-pressure valves that were there were frozen and leaking, too.”

