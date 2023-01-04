Sunny for now but rain returns soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The remainder of the week looks mostly sunny, dry and pleasant. Our next weather maker arrives this weekend bringing rain and storm chances with it.

Mainly sunny skies are ahead for today. Only a few thin cirrus clouds are expected for this afternoon. After a chilly start, temperatures will rebound nicely warming into the mid 60s by afternoon.

Clear skies and cold conditions are expected tonight. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s across the area.

Thursday and Friday are looking generally sunny and pleasantly mild. Mornings will be chilly, but the afternoons will see temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds will be on the increase Saturday with showers and a few thunderstorms developing by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will still manage to warm into the upper 60s despite the clouds and rain chances.

Rain and storms will become most widespread Saturday evening into Saturday night. No severe weather is expected at this time, but some heavier downpours could occur.

Showers will be winding down Sunday morning with clearing skies likely by afternoon. Temperatures will only cool slightly back into the low to mid 60s behind a weak cold front.

Temperatures will stay mild heading into next week with highs in the 60s and seasonably cool mornings in the 40s. A few showers may affect parts of the ArkLaTex Monday, but rain chances overall look to stay low until around midweek.

