Shooting sends 3 adults to the hospital

“We are still looking for the actual crime scene”
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital. Their...
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital. Their vehicle was stopped in front of the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory on Linwood Avenue at 9:16 p.m. Jan. 3, 2023, Caddo 911 dispatch record show.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent three people, all adults, to the hospital.

The victims showed up in front of the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory on Linwood Avenue at 9:16 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Caddo 911 dispatch record show.

“We are still looking for the actual crime scene,” a police spokeswoman said.

Authorities said the three victims’ injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

