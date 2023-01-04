Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Shooting reported on Greenwood Road near library

A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police in Shreveport responded to the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday morning (Jan. 4).

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Greenwood Road near the McDonald’s and the Atkins branch of the Shreve Memorial Library. At least seven units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, as well as five medical units with the Shreveport Fire Department, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records.

No information about a possible victim is currently available. This story will be updated as more is learned.

A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday,...
A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.(KSLA)
A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday,...
A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.(KSLA)
A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday,...
A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.(KSLA)
A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday,...
A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.(KSLA)
A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday,...
A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.(KSLA)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
Man arrested after home invasion in Bossier City
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
Nateo Crenshaw, 1, of Natchitoches
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child
Family members of Kimberly Moore reported the 43-year-old Ringgold woman as missing, according...
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing

Latest News

Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses recent developments in La. & Washington, D.C
Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses recent developments in La. & Washington, D.C
Dietician shares how to make better choices with your diet
Dietician shares how to make better choices with your diet
Keeping kids & older generations healthy in the new year
Keeping kids & older generations healthy in the new year
INTERVIEW: Aaron Johnson helps people overcome physical & emotional obstacles
INTERVIEW: Aaron Johnson helps people overcome physical & emotional obstacles
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19