Shooting reported on Greenwood Road near library

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police in Shreveport responded to the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday morning (Jan. 4).

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Greenwood Road near the McDonald’s and the Atkins branch of the Shreve Memorial Library. At least seven units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, as well as five medical units with the Shreveport Fire Department, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records.

No information about a possible victim is currently available. This story will be updated as more is learned.

A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (KSLA)

A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (KSLA)

A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (KSLA)

A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (KSLA)

A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (KSLA)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.