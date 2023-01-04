Sen. Cassidy discusses recent developments in La. & Washington, D.C

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - La. Senator Bill Cassidy took a moment from his busy schedule to talk with KSLA about some recent developments in the state on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Sen. Cassidy recently voted against the omnibus package, saying he objected to the fact that taxpayer dollars were reportedly being spent with little to no notice or public discussion.

“You’ve got to fund the government, number one. But here should be a process by which the American people can actually understand what you’re doing.”

He says the package would take power from a majority of Americans and give it to a handful of people in Washington.

Cassidy also discussed his support for the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. This act would allow employers to make reasonable accommodations per a doctor’s request for those who are far along in their pregnancy and still working.

“It’s based on a case out of Louisville, Ken. in which there was a police officer, eight months pregnant, you got to have a doctor’s note, the doctor said, ‘Give her a stool to stand on.’ The department was afraid they’d be sued if they didn’t give everybody a stool. It’s not that they didn’t want to do it right, they just were afraid of what would happen.”

With the 118th U.S. Congress convening and members not agreeing on a new speaker, there have been talks on La. Representative Steve Scalise running for the position.

“Ultimately in D.C., you’ve got to find common ground. There’s going to be somebody you disagree with, but none the less you’re going to work with, and that’s going to be the Speaker.”

Cassidy says Scalise may be a good compromise, but sooner or later everyone must agree.

