Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

SCAM ALERT: CPSO says scammers are posing as deputies to get money over phone

Source: MGN
Source: MGN(WGCL)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, area citizens have been getting calls from scammers pretending to be law enforcement and demanding payment over the phone to prevent arrest.

Complaints say the scammer claims to be Cap. Corbett and Sgt. Reed. People are being told over the phone they have a warrant out for their arrest, but can pay it off over the phone instead of going to jail. In most cases, scammers instruct people to remain on the phone while they buy gift cards from stores. Once information from a gift card is relayed, the money is lost.

CPSO says they will never ask anyone for payment over the phone or in the form of a gift card. They say this type of scam is common and many phone numbers could be used. Never call a number provided by a scammer. Look up legitimate numbers for government offices if you have questions.

You’re asked to call the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Financial Crimes Task Force at (318) 681-0770 to address concerns about the scam. If you were a victim of this scam, file a report with your law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
Man arrested after home invasion in Bossier City
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
Nateo Crenshaw, 1, of Natchitoches
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child
Family members of Kimberly Moore reported the 43-year-old Ringgold woman as missing, according...
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing

Latest News

Dietician shares how to make better choices with your diet
Dietician shares how to make better choices with your diet
Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses recent developments in La. & Washington, D.C
Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses recent developments in La. & Washington, D.C
INTERVIEW: Aaron Johnson helps people overcome physical & emotional obstacles
INTERVIEW: Aaron Johnson helps people overcome physical & emotional obstacles
Keeping kids & older generations healthy in the new year
Keeping kids & older generations healthy in the new year
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil water advisory lifted in Shreveport; others remain in effect