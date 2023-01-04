SCAM ALERT: CPSO says scammers are posing as deputies to get money over phone

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, area citizens have been getting calls from scammers pretending to be law enforcement and demanding payment over the phone to prevent arrest.

Complaints say the scammer claims to be Cap. Corbett and Sgt. Reed. People are being told over the phone they have a warrant out for their arrest, but can pay it off over the phone instead of going to jail. In most cases, scammers instruct people to remain on the phone while they buy gift cards from stores. Once information from a gift card is relayed, the money is lost.

CPSO says they will never ask anyone for payment over the phone or in the form of a gift card. They say this type of scam is common and many phone numbers could be used. Never call a number provided by a scammer. Look up legitimate numbers for government offices if you have questions.

You’re asked to call the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Financial Crimes Task Force at (318) 681-0770 to address concerns about the scam. If you were a victim of this scam, file a report with your law enforcement agency.

