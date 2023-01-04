Ask the Doctor
Nice weather ahead of more rain this weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! A pretty nice day in the ArkLaTex with some folks seeing the 70s for high temperatures today. We are on a brief cooling trend so we haven’t been quite as warm as the past couple of days. Tonight, we will see temperatures drop to the upper-30s, the cloud cover we are seeing this afternoon will go away and we’ll have a clear night overnight.

Tomorrow, a little cooler again but stays slightly above average for this time of year. Highs will reach the low-60s on average across the region and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Thanks to the ridiculous amounts of rain we received on Monday, it continues to be very wet out there, so be mindful of that as the ArkLaTex dries out. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-40s and upper-30s.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking more rain and storms to move into the ArkLaTex. Nothing is to be severe as of now but it will be more rain on top of an already very wet surface. Mild temperatures through the weekend.

