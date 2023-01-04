New Miller County sheriff has a message for criminals

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - There’s a new sheriff in town for Miller County.

Wayne Easley says he’s ready to take on responsibility at the Miller County Detention Center. This will be the former Texarkana Arkansas police detective’s first term as sheriff.

He said his administration will have an open door policy.

Sheriff Wayne Easley (KSLA)

“I want any good citizen to see something, say something. Call me and let me know what is going on in the county.”

Easley will supervise around 60 employees, including those working in the jail. He says he hopes to head an expansion of the facility due to overcrowding. However, his immediate goal is providing more security to county schools.

“One of the major differences the county is going to see is deputies at the school. Deputies are going to be at the schools there and no if, ands, or buts about that. We are going to get the deputy’s key cards so they can get in and out of the facility if they need to.”

Miller County Sheriff's Office (KSLA)

The new sheriff says he’s ready for this job and feels the department is moving in the right direction. Easley also has a message for law-breakers:

“For the criminals in Miller County, it is time for you to pack up and move along, because violating our cities or county people will not be tolerated.”

