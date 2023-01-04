New chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport selected

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport now has a new chancellor.

The health system made the announcement Wednesday, Jan. 4 that Dr. David Guzick will serve as the new chancellor beginning Jan. 9. The doctor is a member of the National Academy of Medicine.

LSU Health Shreveport says Dr. Guzick is a renowned clinician, medical scientist, and health economist; he has expertise in reproductive medicine, having used mathematical and statistical models to generate evidence-based approaches to improve clinical outcomes while generating new insight into polycystic ovary syndrome, endometriosis, and infertility.

Dr. Guzick was awarded the “Best Physician for Women” honor by Good Housekeeping magazine. He’s also a recipient of the Roy M. Pitkin Award for the best paper published in the journal, Obstetrics and Gynecology. LSU Health Shreveport says he also earned the “Top Paper of the Decade in Reproductive Medicine” from the Serono Symposium International Foundation. His book, US Health Care Industry: Balancing Care, Cost and Access, published in 2020 by Johns Hopkins Press, shows his interest in public health and economics.

“We are excited to put David’s extensive experience in medical administration and leadership, graduate medical education, research and partnerships to good use for our students, faculty, staff, and the people of north Louisiana,” said William F. Tate IV, LSU president. “His vision for this institution will further our mission of exceptional medical education and community health.”

Most recently, Dr. Guzick worked at the University of Florida as the senior vice president of health affairs and president of UF Health for nine years. During his time at the university, he was responsible for the school’s six health science colleges and two hospital systems in Gainesville and Jacksonville.

“I am so excited to be joining the LSU family! I was inspired to become a candidate for chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport by President Tate’s broad and ambitious vision,” said Dr. Guzick. “In partnership with Ochsner Health, and in concert with faculty staff, students, and the broader LSU community, I am now thrilled to embark on the task of building an elite, functionally integrated academic health center in north Louisiana – a powerful virtuous circle of education, research, and patient care that will grow in size, scope, and stature, and serve as an economic engine for the region.”

Before his time at UF, Dr. Guzick worked for seven years as the dean of the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. Dr. Guzick earned his MD and PhD in economics from New York University as part of the NIH Medical Scientist Training Program. He finished his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Johns Hopkins Hospital and did a fellowship in reproductive endocrinology at the University of Texas, Southwestern Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.