Missing woman may have seen homicide, Bienville authorities say

The homicide occurred sometime after midnight New Year’s Day
Family members of Kimberly Moore reported the 43-year-old Ringgold woman as missing, according...
Family members of Kimberly Moore reported the 43-year-old Ringgold woman as missing, according to a Facebook post Jan. 3, 2023, by Sheriff John Ballance. A relative last saw her about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31. At the time, she was wearing the same outfit as the one in the photo shared by the Sheriff's Office.(Source: Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Bienville Parish authorities are looking for a missing woman who might have witnessed a homicide.

Family members of Kimberly Moore reported the 43-year-old Ringgold woman as missing, according to a Facebook post Tuesday evening by Sheriff John Ballance.

A relative last saw her about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31. At the time, she was wearing the same outfit as the one in the photo shared by the Sheriff’s Office.

Not only is her family concerned about her whereabouts, Bienville sheriff’s investigators believe Moore might have seen a homicide that occurred sometime after midnight New Year’s Day.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about her to call the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 263-2215.

