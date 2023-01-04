Mardi Gras 2023: Parades & Events

(Ark-La-Tex Weekend) -

January 7

Mardi Gras Mass 9 a.m. - St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4300 N Market St., Shreveport

Usher in the Mardi Gras season with a special mass

Loblolly Luncheon 1 to 3 p.m. - Holiday Inn Downtown, 222 Lake St., Shreveport

Dress is Mardi Gras casual for this event, which toasts area krewes

Twelfth Night 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. - 400 Commerce St., Shreveport

Mardi Gras attire. The band, The Wonderfuls, will usher in the Mardi Gras season.

January 13

Grand Bal XX “Sobek Travels the World” 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. (tableau at 8 p.m.) - Shreveport Convention Center

Black tie - formal attire. Ticket sales have ended.

January 14

Krewe of Sobek Parade “Sobek Travels the World” 1 p.m. - Starting at the State Fair Grounds and traveling through the Queensborough neighborhood.

Parade route for Krewe of Sobek (Steve Anderson)

Krewe of Demeter Grand Bal VII 6 to 11 p.m. (tableau at 7:30 p.m.) - Dave Means Building, 10117 US Hwy. 171, Grand Cane

Dress code is formal or theme attire.

Krewe of Nemesis Grand Bal VI 6 p.m. - Springhill Civic Center, 101 Machen Dr., Springhill

Go to Infinity and Beyond this year. RSVP by Jan. 7.

January 16

Krewe of Harambee Parade “Fantastic Voyage” 1 p.m. - Parade rolls through downtown Shreveport

Parade route for Krewe of Harambee (Steve Anderson)

January 20

Krewe of Justinian Grand Bal XXIX 6:30 p.m. (tableau at 7:15 p.m.) - Horseshoe Riverdome, Bossier City

Purple Rain is the theme for the bal and tableau. Tickets are $100 + service fees in advance.

January 21

Krewe of Atlas Grand Bal XV 6 p.m. (tableau at 7:30 p.m.) - Shreveport Convention Center

Black tie attire. The theme is Atlas Through the Years. Tickets are $90 each.

Krewe of Aquarius Mardi Gras Banquet 6 to 10 p.m. - RB4 Events Center, 719 Nash Rd., Logansport

Tickets are $25 each

January 27

Krewe of Elders Grande Bal XXV 6 p.m. (tableau at 7:30 p.m.) - American Legion, 5315 S Lakeshore Dr., Shreveport

Black tie optional. The theme is Ocean Commotion 2023. Tickets for non-members are $75 each.

January 28

Krewe of Demeter Mardi Gras Parade 6 p.m. - Mansfield, down Franklin Street, turn right onto Sandra Phillips Boulevard, go past City Hall and turn right onto Polk Street. Turn right onto Washington Ave past Courthouse Square and return to starting point.

Parade route for Krewe of Demeter+ (Steve Anderson)

Krewe of Centaur Grand Bal XXXI 6 p.m. (tableau at 8 p.m.) - Shreveport Convention Center

Black tie affair celebrating A Million Dreams: A Big Top Spectacular. Tickets are $110 in advance and $55 for kids 16 and under.

February 4

Krewe of Aquarius Parade 6 p.m. - Logansport

Theme this year is “Krewe of Aquarius Goes Looney”

Krewe of Gemini XXXIV Grand Bal and Tableau 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. (tableau at 8 p.m.) - Shreveport Convention Center

Black tie affair for the “Ain’t No Party Like a Gemini Party.” Tickets are $110 + service fee each.

Krewe of Hebe Mardi Gras Upriver Queen Mab Ball 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. - Jefferson Convention & Visitors Center, 205 E Austin St.

Dress is “After Five” attire or costumes. Tickets are $55 each.

Minden Fasching Karneval and Parade Downtown Minden

Experience a German-style Mardi Gras festival

February 10

Krewe of Oceanus Grand Bal II 6:30 p.m. (tableau at 7:30 p.m.) - Bossier Civic Center

Formal attire required. Tickets are $80 each. Charlotte’s Web Band performing.

February 11

Krewe of Centaur Parade 3:30 p.m. - Clyde Fant Parkway to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to E Kings Highway to the Duck Pond

Parade route for Krewe of Centaur (Steve Anderson)

17th Cloutierville Mardi Gras Parade 2 p.m. - Parade rolls from St. John’s Catholic Church to the Cane River on LA 495

February 12

Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Pet Parade 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Louisiana State Fair Grounds, Shreveport

Bring your pets out for fun as the famous pet parade along rolls, with costumes and float contests

Krewe of Oceanus- Mardi Gras in the Hills Parade 2 p.m. - Parade rolls through the Southern Hills community of Shreveport

February 17-19

Krewe of Hebe Mardi Gras Upriver - Downtown Jefferson, Texas

February 17

Krewe of Gemini Float Loading Party 5 to 9 p.m. - Krewe of Gemini Den, 2101 E Texas St., Bossier City

Krewe of Highland Annual Grand Bal 6 p.m. (tableau at 7:30 p.m.) - Remington Garage, 211 Market St., Shreveport

Floor length formal or costume attire for this revelry at the Greek God’s and Goddess’s Surreal Symposium. Tickets are $65 each.

February 18

Krewe of Gemini XXXIV Grand Parade 3 p.m. - Clyde Fant Parkway to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to E Kings Highway to the Duck Pond

Parade route for Krewe of Gemini (Steve Anderson)

Krewe of Dionysos Parade - From South Drive to Keyser Avenue to Jefferson Street, then along Front Street to Texas Street, then over to 2nd Street and back through downtown Natchitoches

Parade route for Krewe of Dionysos (Steve Anderson)

February 19

Krewe of Highland Parade XXVIII 2 p.m. - Parade rolls through the historic Highland neighborhood. The theme is Highland Goes Greek.

Parade route for Krewe of Highland (Steve Anderson)

February 21

Children’s Mardi Gras Parade 6 p.m. - Parade rolls inside of Pierre-Bossier Mall in Bossier City

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.