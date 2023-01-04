La. native, fitness expert educates children & those over 50 on workout safety

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As people are working on their fitness goals for the new year, it’s also a perfect time for children and older people to join in.

Louisiana native Aaron Johnson is helping to educate these groups by getting both body and mind in shape. Johnson has competed at the college level, doing everything from fitness, to writing books.

Starting out in Ruston, Johnson played sports as a kid and into college. He says getting injured as an athlete inspired him to help youth and people over 50 learn fitness skills while avoiding injury.

“My mission is to help people become more strong physically, mentally, emotionally so they can overcome obstacles not only in sports, but in the game of life as well.”

In 2013, he established the Aaron Johnson Fitness Club after receiving a masters in kinesiology. Along with the club, Johnson also has a book called “Don’t Be a Dumb Jock.”

According to the World Health Organization, for every $1 invested in physical activity, you save $3.20 in healthcare costs.

