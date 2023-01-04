Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Hemphill man who disappeared following his conviction for the 2020 murder of a 19-year-old woman has formally received his official sentencing.

Matthew Hoy Edgar was convicted of the 2020 murder of Livye Lewis. However, after failing to show up for the third day of his sentencing hearing on Jan. 27, 2022, Edgar remained missing until he was apprehended by Sabine County authorities on Thursday, Dec. 29. Authorities said he was ultimately found after being spotted on the back porch of a home in the northeastern part of Sabine County.

The court had officially named Edgar’s sentence of 99 years in prison in his absence. However, on Tuesday, Edgar was formally given said sentence. Two family members of Lewis gave victim impact statements.

The first to go was Lewis’ grandmother Janice Lewis. She described Lewis as full of life. She said Lewis loved babies and loved everyone. She said she had so much future ahead of her as she had her CNA And was a freshman at SFA studying to be a nurse.

She said the last time she saw her granddaughter; she was going to pick up tamales for Edgar’s father. She asked Edgar if he remembered that, Edgar nodded his head yes.

“But as I asked him questions and he looked me in the face and he nodded to me, like ‘yeah’ I was very surprised,” Lewis said.

She then said her family is now broken because of Edgars actions. She asked Edgar “what did she do to you?”

“I’m just thankful that justice has finally been served for Livye, and that’s what it’s been all about,” Lewis said.

Next Lewis’ mother Darci Bass presented a video recorded by Lewis as her victim impact statement. This was a recording Lewis’ took of herself giving her valedictorian speech from Hemphill High School. The video thanked her classmates, teachers and family for helping her get where she was. She also talked about how she would be graduating from high school with her CNA.

Her grandmother says the video encompasses who Lewis was.

“Whatever she set her mind to do, she was going to do, and he took that from us from being able to see fulfill all her dreams,” Lewis said.

Bass said she wanted her daughter to have the last word.

“There will never be real justice for mu daughters’ life. We lost more than he, or anyone can imagine, but her name will forever live on. Long live Livey Lewis,” Bass said.

At this time no one has been charge in connection to harboring Edgar for the 11 months he was missing, but officials say they’re looking into how he eluded them for so long.

