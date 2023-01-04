Dietician says moderation, personal preference are key to making better food choices

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the most popular resolutions for many is to make better choices with our food.

Along with this, it can seem like there’s a new diet trend around every corner. Registered dietician with Ochsner LSU Health, Courtney Hammons-Butts, sat down with KSLA on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to share tips on how to eat healthy in a sustainable way.

Hammons-Butts says the best rule to follow is creating a balanced plate. Add color with fruits and vegetables, choose lean protein options and whole grains. She says you don’t have to cut out bread either! Just make sure you’re enjoying it in moderation.

Intermittent fasting was a popular trend in 2022. It involves following a cycle of eating where you fast for a majority of the day and reserve your meal times during set hours. Hammons-Butts says success with diets like these are all about personal preference. If you don’t enjoy a diet or food trend, it’s less likely to be sustainable.

She says her top three things to focus on are fiber, protein and exercise. Things like cheat days are also okay in moderation.

“It goes back to everything in moderation. You can enjoy your fun foods, things that are maybe more decadent or higher in calories in a more moderate way. Normalize them during the week. If you love chips and salsa, have those at home so when you go out to eat at a Mexican restaurant it’s not so overwhelming.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.