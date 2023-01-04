Ask the Doctor
Citywide power outage scheduled in Minden Wed. night for repairs

(Source: MGN)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Residents of the City of Minden should prepare for a scheduled citywide power outage on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 10 p.m.

According to Mayor Nick Cox, a scheduled citywide power outage will take place on Wednesday in order to get weather-related equipment repairs made. It’s expected that the repairs will take two hours, but could possibly take longer.

You might need the following supplies during the temporary blackout:

  • Portable charger
  • Flashlights
  • Batteries
  • Candles
  • Blankets

