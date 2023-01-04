Body found in downtown Baton Rouge parking garage, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner’s office has been called to the parking garage of the Claiborne Building, a state office building in downtown Baton Rouge.

First responders were called to the scene for reports of a “man down” and arrived to find the man deceased.

The parking garage is located across the street from Hollywood Casino.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says it appears the person died of natural causes, but an autopsy will be conducted to be sure.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.