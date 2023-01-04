ArkLaTex coaches have experienced situations similar to Damar Hamlin’s

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game.

It caused the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals. That game quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” the Bills said in a statement released early Tuesday. “He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Hamlin was hurt while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on a seemingly routine play that didn’t appear unusually violent.

Today, KSLA News 12 spoke with an Airline High coach who said moments like this are a coach’s worst nightmare.

“Obviously you feel what everybody feels,” Justin Scogins said. “It’s kind of no different and as it progressed, I was like ‘Holy cow, what if something happened like that?’ ... But luckily, I’ve been blessed, you know, we had incidents along the way but the severity of that incident kind of changed you know everything maybe forever.”

He recalls a scary moment he had on the field last year that wasn’t quite the same, but still shook many in the stands.

“I think the shock and awe factor last night was the fact that we’re doing CPR on the field and you’re a player and you’re sitting there watching that the psychological effect is going to go on for a long time,” Scogins said.

Events like this just don’t happen on football fields; they can happen on the basketball court or even on a hockey rink, Mudbugs coach Jason Campbell said.

“This is a pretty tragic situation. And you feel it a little bit; even though we don’t know him or his family, you just feel that connection somehow.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.