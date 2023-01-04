Ask the Doctor
62 vehicles broken into in Jefferson Parish apartment complex lot; teen brothers, mother arrested

Deputies say that after arresting two male juvenile suspects from New Orleans on foot after responding to reports of vehicle burglaries in the 1900 block of Cypress Creek Road, a third suspect entered a vehicle in an attempt to flee from authorities.(Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - Two teen brothers are in jail and deputies are searching for a third suspect in a rash of vehicle burglaries in Jefferson Parish, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to reports of vehicle break-ins in the 1900 block of Cypress Creek Road in River Ridge just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 4).

Deputies say that 62 vehicles in the area were burglarized.

Two male juveniles from New Orleans, brothers ages 12 and 14, were taken into custody. A third suspect entered a vehicle in an attempt to flee from authorities, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says. The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a deputy while driving and the deputy fired back in response.

Lopinto says the deputy’s bullets struck the vehicle but it is unknown at this time if the suspect was injured. Deputies say the suspect avoided capture by fleeing down Earhart Expressway into New Orleans.

The mother of the detained juveniles, Tiffany Broomfield, 42, arrived on the scene and argued with deputies, Lopinto said, resulting in her arrest as well. Lopinto says Broomfield had fugitive charges and was booked on an additional count of resisting arrest.

“She didn’t know where her kids were at two o’clock in the morning,” Lopinto says.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JPSO Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

