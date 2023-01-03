Shreveport councilman looks ahead to what 2023 will bring

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s a new year and a new administration for the City of Shreveport.

And, in part, it’s also a new look to the City Council.

So what’s in store for the city moving forward?

KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers talked with one councilman on what he sees as the challenges that lay ahead in 2023.

“I’m real optimistic. I believe it’s time for new leadership,” District D Councilman Grayson Boucher said.

Boucher, who is serving his second term, went on to say:

“I believe that it’s not any secret that I supported Mayor Arceneauex. I’m excited about the leadership experience he brings the the City of Shreveport. I talked to him.

“As far as the new council members, I feel it will be a learning curve for them. I’m optimistic.”

Boucher said there are several things he’d like for the city to tackle.

“I’d like to see us do some changes for property standards laws. The other thing is I really have questions about the school zone cameras. I would like for the city attorney and mayor to look into the ramifications of that contract.”

Boucher said he also has hopes for his district.

District D “... is growing very fast and we have a lot of growing pains. Traffic, there’s several things I would like to see come to my district. There’s several things that I would like to come to my district that I believe several parts of the city has.”

Boucher also said he wants citizens to know that it takes time to see progress.

“Problems that we have in the city are not going to change overnight. I think we have had great strides in crime. I think we can look back at 2022 and see that our crime rate is down and hope to continue that into 2023.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.