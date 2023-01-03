Ask the Doctor
Shreveport church to host Bible Study Conference 2023

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bible ministries with members all over the country will soon be headed to Shreveport.

G & W Ministries is hosting a Bible Study Conference along with area church Mary Springhill AME. Host Wanda Holmes and Speaker Isiah Anderson sat down with KSLA on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to discuss the upcoming event.

This is the conference’s sixth year. Usually held in Atlanta, Mary Springhill AME offered to host the event in the ArkLaTex.

Anderson says this conference is particularly special to him because it’s his first year as a pastor.

Holmes says she expects 200-300 attendees. This year’s speakers include Bishop Ruby Pedescleaux, Pastor Isiah Anderson, and Elder Natalie Smith-Wells.

They say one of their goals is reaching out to youth and letting them know they are wanted and welcome at church.

G & W also goes to Belize every April on a mission trip to their sponsored ministry there.

The conference takes place from Feb. 3-4 at Mary Springhill AME Church (4426 Linwood Ave). Click here to purchase a ticket.

