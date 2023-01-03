SFD battles 3 early morning fires; apartment fire caused by lightning strike

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to three fires on the early morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3.

SFD responds to fire at the Boulders on Fern. (KSLA)

The busy morning began just before 12:30 a.m. at the Boulders on Fern apartments in the 8400 block of Fern Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story structure with smoke coming from the side of the apartment, near the chimney area. The fire was found between the floor of the upstairs and downstairs apartment units. There were no occupants home at the time.

The cause of the fire was determined to be the result of a lightning strike. No firefighters were injured.

The second fire was called in at 1 a.m. in the 4800 block of Westover Road.

Firefighters found a single-story home with smoke coming from inside. After entering the residence, the fire was found and extinguished in the side rooms of the house.

SFD battles fire on Westover Road. (KSLA)

No one was home at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The final fire happened at around 1:21 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Laurel Street.

SFD discovered a single-story home with heavy smoke all around the area. It’s reported that the residence was unoccupied.

SFD responds to fire on West Laurel. (KSLA)

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A full assessment of the damage isn’t available at this time. There were no injuries.

If you would like a smoke detector installed in your home by the Shreveport Fire Department, please call (318) 673-6740.

