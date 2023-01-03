Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

SFD battles 3 early morning fires; apartment fire caused by lightning strike

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to three fires on the early morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3.

SFD responds to fire at the Boulders on Fern.
SFD responds to fire at the Boulders on Fern.(KSLA)

The busy morning began just before 12:30 a.m. at the Boulders on Fern apartments in the 8400 block of Fern Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story structure with smoke coming from the side of the apartment, near the chimney area. The fire was found between the floor of the upstairs and downstairs apartment units. There were no occupants home at the time.

The cause of the fire was determined to be the result of a lightning strike. No firefighters were injured.

The second fire was called in at 1 a.m. in the 4800 block of Westover Road.

Firefighters found a single-story home with smoke coming from inside. After entering the residence, the fire was found and extinguished in the side rooms of the house.

SFD battles fire on Westover Road.
SFD battles fire on Westover Road.(KSLA)

No one was home at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The final fire happened at around 1:21 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Laurel Street.

SFD discovered a single-story home with heavy smoke all around the area. It’s reported that the residence was unoccupied.

SFD responds to fire on West Laurel.
SFD responds to fire on West Laurel.(KSLA)

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A full assessment of the damage isn’t available at this time. There were no injuries.

If you would like a smoke detector installed in your home by the Shreveport Fire Department, please call (318) 673-6740.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
Villa Norte Apartments (KSLA News 12 file photo)
19-year-old victim of Shreveport’s first homicide of 2023 identified
Deadly car crash in Brusly
2 teens killed in crash during pursuit through BR, WBR; Addis police officer charged
Nateo Crenshaw, 1, of Natchitoches
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child

Latest News

“I believe that it’s not any secret that I supported Mayor Arceneauex. I’m excited about the...
Shreveport councilman looks ahead to what 2023 will bring
(Source: AP)
Severe weather causes damage in NELA
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) runs past Purdue cornerback Bryce Hampton, left, and safety...
No. 17 LSU roars to dominant win over Purdue in Citrus Bowl
Nateo Crenshaw, 1, of Natchitoches
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child