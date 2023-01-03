Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Severe weather causes damage in NELA

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: There have been reports of a power line down across a road and a car on Hwy. 2 near Crossroads in Rocky Branch.

Entergy says there are 2,572 power outages in Jackson Parish and 692 outages in Union Parish.

UPDATE: The tornado warning for Jackson Parish has been canceled while the warning for Lincoln, Ouachita and Union Parish stays in place until 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm capable of creating a tornado was located approximately 9 miles East of Ruston.

Over 5 inches of rain have been reported in Jonesboro since the thunderstorms started.

Along with thunderstorms, NWS encourages the public to watch for flash flooding.

Jackson Parish is under a tornado warning while Jonesboro has already suffered damage from a confirmed tornado.

Multiple trees are down and a tree has fallen on a mobile home near Walker Rd.

The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office says Hwy. 4 and Hwy. 167 are blocked by fallen trees.

Power outages have been reported also.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff has spotted a possible tornado near Downsville.

Authorities encourage those in the area to get to a safe place.

Check back for severe weather updates.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
Villa Norte Apartments (KSLA News 12 file photo)
19-year-old victim of Shreveport’s first homicide of 2023 identified
Deadly car crash in Brusly
2 teens killed in crash during pursuit through BR, WBR; Addis police officer charged
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
(File)
Coushatta man dies after tractor-trailer crashes into vehicle in DeSoto Parish

Latest News

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) runs past Purdue cornerback Bryce Hampton, left, and safety...
No. 17 LSU roars to dominant win over Purdue in Citrus Bowl
Nateo Crenshaw, 1, of Natchitoches
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child
Crime scene
2 teens dead, 1 recovering after another teen fired gun into truck in Idabel
Nateo Crenshaw, 1, of Natchitoches
Man mourns death of infant son he never met