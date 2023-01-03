Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport responds to video of large leak in ceiling

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has released a statement about a leak at one of its facilities.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, KSLA was sent a video of a substantial amount of water leaking from the ceiling of the medical facility. In the video, several people dressed in scrubs are seen trying to sop up the water with a number of towels. The individual who sent the video said they were concerned about sanitation and patient safety.

KSLA reached out to Ochsner about the video. A representative sent the following response Tuesday afternoon:

“After city water pressure returned to normal following the extreme freezing temperatures, a leak formed in the heating system at our Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Academic Medical Center Wednesday, Dec. 28. The leak was in a supply room and, thanks to the quick reactions of our staff, no patients or visitors were affected. The leak was contained within an hour and repairs were made the same day. The team was able to maintain normal operations with no interruption to our high quality patient care.”

