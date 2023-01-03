Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport responds to video of large leak in ceiling
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has released a statement about a leak at one of its facilities.
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, KSLA was sent a video of a substantial amount of water leaking from the ceiling of the medical facility. In the video, several people dressed in scrubs are seen trying to sop up the water with a number of towels. The individual who sent the video said they were concerned about sanitation and patient safety.
KSLA reached out to Ochsner about the video. A representative sent the following response Tuesday afternoon:
