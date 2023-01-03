New sheriff of Lafayette County shares goals for department

LAFAYETTE, Ark. (KSLA) - The new year also brought in a new leader of law enforcement in Lafayette County.

Sheriff Jeff Black is still getting moved in to his new office, after he started serving on Jan. 1. According to Black, he’s wasting no time getting the office up and running.

“I’ve been ready. I worked until 1:30 a.m. this morning. We are putting in a lot of hours, but that is to be expected.”

Black is a former chief of police for the city of Stamps.

The agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 3, included getting the sheriff’s department staff sworn in and ready for business. The new sheriff said his priority includes increasing training for deputies and other employees, along with being more visible to the community.

“I think you will see the deputies out on the road more. That’s going to be one of our goals, and we are going to do that. Mainly the next two weeks is pretty hectic on training.”

Black says he has hired a few new employees, but most of his staff worked with the previous administration.

“I’m already noticing the attitude difference. It seems like everyone wants to step up to the plate and get the job done.”

Black replaces former sheriff Obie Simms, who decided to retire and not seek re-election.

