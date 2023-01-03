Monroe store clerk allegedly shoots armed robber, accused of manslaughter

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe Dollar General store clerk has been arrested on a charge of manslaughter after allegedly shooting at an armed robber, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Officers say they responded to Dollar General at 711 South 8th Street on Jan. 2, 2022, in reference to a shooting.

Arrest records say that there was an armed robbery at the store and the store clerk shot at the suspect. The suspect was shot along with another customer.

The armed robbery suspect was found north of the store lying in the money he had allegedly robbed from the store. The suspect was taken by ambulance and died from his injuries.

The customer who had been shot was treated at a hospital for injuries and later released.

The store clerk, Rafus Alexander, says he locked the store and left.

Officials say that Alexander went to the Monroe Police Department and gave a statement.

MPD says that post-Miranda, Alexander told them he was afraid the suspect was going to kill him when he pulled out a gun and robbed the store.

Alexander allegedly told MPD that he did not know he only shot at the suspect but did not know he hit him as the suspect continued running.

Officials say that Alexander told them this was the sixth armed robbery at the store since Aug.

Alexander has been arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on a manslaughter charge.

