Mild and dry the rest of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rain and storms are gone for the rest of the week. We’ll turn a little cooler but still should remain above average for this time of year. Our next chance of showers will be back by the weekend.

For this evening and into tonight we’ll see just a few passing clouds. Temperatures will cool back into the 50s this evening and then fall into the low to mid 40s later tonight.

Dry and quiet weather is back on Wednesday. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures warming into the mid 60s.

Sunny and calm conditions will continue Thursday and Friday. Afternoons will be pleasantly warm with highs in the low to mid 60s. Mornings will be chilly with temperatures starting off in the 30s.

Rain chances will be back this weekend, but not necessarily heavy or severe. Despite the wet weather temperatures will remain mild in the 60s for highs and 40s for lows. We’ll start to dry out again early next week.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.