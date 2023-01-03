Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Louisiana superintendent urges schools to remove TikTok

Louisiana Superintendent Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley
Louisiana Superintendent Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley(KALB / AP)
By SARA CLINE
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s education chief urged public schools and systems Tuesday, Jan. 3, to remove TikTok from public devices amid concerns about security and the privacy of users’ data.

Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley is the latest state official to urge restrictions on the popular video-sharing app.

Critics of TikTok fear the Chinese government is gaining access to critical information through the application and could be using it to spread misinformation or propaganda. TikTok is owned by ByteDance Ltd., a Chinese company. There’s also been concern about TikTok’s content and whether it harms teenagers’ mental health.

In a memo to school leaders, Brumley advised schools and school systems to immediately remove the app, or any other applications developed by ByteDance Ltd., from publicly funded devices, The Advocate reported. In addition, he recommended that TikTok be eliminated as a communication outlet for school systems and schools, including co-curricular clubs, extracurricular organizations and sports teams.

Other state leaders have taken similar steps and even banned the use of the app.

Last month, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne banned TikTok traffic on all networks managed by the state Office of Technology Services. That includes agency-owned phones and laptops, as well as personal devices while they are connected to state wireless networks.

Jacques Berry, a spokesperson for Dardenne, said Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards approved of the restriction.

Similarly, in mid-December, Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin banned TikTok on all devices issued by his agency.

“As Secretary of State, I have the serious responsibility of protecting voters’ personally identifiable information, which is why I have taken the step of banning the use of TikTok on all devices owned or leased by my agency,” Ardoin said in a letter to Edwards, urging the governor to ban the app on all the state’s government devices.

The debate over TikTok has reached a national scale. Last month, Congress approved the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices for employees. At least 15 Republican governors and one Democratic governor — Gov. Laura Kelly — have already imposed such restrictions.

TikTok has become the world’s second-most popular domain and is consumed by two-thirds of American teenagers, some of whom use it to fill gaps in their school lessons. The provision in the congressional spending bill reflected bipartisan concerns about security and the spread of misinformation because of the app’s Chinese ownership.

TikTok spokesperson Jamal Brown told The Associated Press last month that the company is working with the U.S. government to address concerns.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
Nateo Crenshaw, 1, of Natchitoches
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child
Villa Norte Apartments (KSLA News 12 file photo)
19-year-old victim of Shreveport’s first homicide of 2023 identified
Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested

Latest News

Jeff Black was assigned as the new sheriff of Lafayette County in Arkansas.
New sheriff of Lafayette County shares goals for department
Benton woman, her attorney fail to show up in court
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Greenwood mayor asks people to limit water usage due to pump damage during Mon. night storm
Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested