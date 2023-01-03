Ask the Doctor
Identity of house fire victim released by Upshur County sheriff

Fire Investigation
Fire Investigation(VNL)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed in a house fire last week.

Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said the victim is identified as David Anthony Johnson, Jr., 54, of Diana, who was the resident of the home located at 4863 Hawk Road which was destroyed by the fire on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Webb said the cause of the fire remains undetermined but specified that no evidence of foul play has been found.

Previous reporting:

Body found in Upshur County burned home

