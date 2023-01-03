Ask the Doctor
How to ensure the new year is a healthy one

(WAFB)
By Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Jan. 3, 2023
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Getting healthy is one of the top five most picked New Year’s resolutions, along with getting organized, learning a new skill and saving more money.

KSLA’s Epiphany La’Sha spoke with Gold’s Gym Manager Courtney Wright on Tuesday, Jan. 3 for tips to keep up with your fitness resolution. Wright covered the following topics:

  • Is there an increase in gym memberships during the beginning of the year?
  • How can you stay motivated to workout?
  • How long should you spend on working out per day?
  • Is it better to do times workouts or a certain number of reps?
  • What should you eat before and after workouts?

Wright also says it’s best to wear loose, comfortable clothing when working out. He urges everyone to focus on yourself in the gym as everyone is working out at different levels and intensities.

Achieving your fitness goals in the new year
