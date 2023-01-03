Greenwood mayor asks people to limit water usage due to pump damage during Mon. night storm

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Edwardes is asking residents of the Town of Greenwood to only use the necessary amount of water until further notice due to a water pump being shut down.

The storm Monday night (Jan. 2) caused the water pump to shut down at Caddo Lake, so the town isn’t able to pump any water to the plant. They are currently working on getting a bypass pump hooked up and running, but there is a good possibility that Greenwood will run out of water before they can get enough water in the lagoon to process.

The mayor asks residents to use only the water that is necessary for daily living, toilets, and cooking for the next couple of days.

Also, once the water service has been restored, residents will be under a boil advisory.

Water should be boiled in a clean container for one minute before consumption.

If citizens need water, there is still water available at the Town Hall, as of Tuesday afternoon.

