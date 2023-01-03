Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Former deputy Dennis Perkins pleads guilty in high-profile case

Dennis Perkins
Dennis Perkins(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Former Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins says he will enter a guilty plea in a case that stunned the community when details first emerged in 2019.

As part of a plea agreement, Perkins has agreed to a sentence of 100 years in prison, prosecutors said. The sentence means Perkins will be eligible for parole consideration in the future.

Perkins was set to go on trial on January 9 but accepted the plea deal during a hearing held at the Livingston Parish courthouse Tuesday, January 3.

“There has been a plea agreement that Mr. Perkins has indicated he is willing to accept,” presiding judge Erika Sledge said at the start of the hearing.

RELATED LINKS
Cynthia Perkins makes deal with prosecutors, will testify against Dennis Perkins
Judge delays Dennis Perkins trial

Perkins, a former high-ranking Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy, is accused of rape, child pornography, sexual battery, and video voyeurism. He is also accused of covering desserts with his own semen so that they could later be fed to children.

Prosecutors have previously said there are nearly a million pieces of evidence in the case, mainly photographs and videos.Perkins’ former school teacher wife, Cynthia, was also charged in portions of the case and pled guilty last year. She was sentenced to 41 years in prison and agreed to testify against her now ex-husband. The two were married at the time of their arrests.

The case is being prosecuted by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
Villa Norte Apartments (KSLA News 12 file photo)
19-year-old victim of Shreveport’s first homicide of 2023 identified
Nateo Crenshaw, 1, of Natchitoches
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child
Deadly car crash in Brusly
2 teens killed in crash during pursuit through BR, WBR; Addis police officer charged

Latest News

Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil water advisory lifted in Shreveport; others remain in effect
INTERVIEW: Bible Study Conference 2023
Shreveport church to host Bible Study Conference 2023
SFD battles 3 early morning fires; apartment fire caused by lightning strike