Former deputy Dennis Perkins pleads guilty in high-profile case

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Former Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins says he will enter a guilty plea in a case that stunned the community when details first emerged in 2019.

As part of a plea agreement, Perkins has agreed to a sentence of 100 years in prison, prosecutors said. The sentence means Perkins will be eligible for parole consideration in the future.

Perkins was set to go on trial on January 9 but accepted the plea deal during a hearing held at the Livingston Parish courthouse Tuesday, January 3.

“There has been a plea agreement that Mr. Perkins has indicated he is willing to accept,” presiding judge Erika Sledge said at the start of the hearing.

Perkins, a former high-ranking Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy, is accused of rape, child pornography, sexual battery, and video voyeurism. He is also accused of covering desserts with his own semen so that they could later be fed to children.

Prosecutors have previously said there are nearly a million pieces of evidence in the case, mainly photographs and videos.Perkins’ former school teacher wife, Cynthia, was also charged in portions of the case and pled guilty last year. She was sentenced to 41 years in prison and agreed to testify against her now ex-husband. The two were married at the time of their arrests.

The case is being prosecuted by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.