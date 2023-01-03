Benton woman, her attorney fail to show up in court

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A Benton woman who is accused of selling goods to dozens of women nationally and not delivering them was scheduled to be back in court Tuesday, Jan. 3.

RELATED:

The Bossier Parish clerk of court’s office told KSLA News 12 that 23-year-old Bailey Baker paid bond on eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark in September.

A motion to continue her court appearance was filed in December. But because it has not been signed, Baker was still due in court Tuesday.

However, neither Baker nor her attorney showed up.

A bench warrant has been held in advance until Thursday, Jan. 5.

Then the court will decide whether to move forward with the bench warrant being issued if the motion to continue has not been resolved.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.