Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

SFD battles abandoned building fire on Sprague Street; building was Mother Stewart House

Abandoned building fire on Sprague Street.
Abandoned building fire on Sprague Street.(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) firefighters battle flames on Sprague Street after an abandoned Mother Stewart Building building catches on fire.

On Jan. 2, at 3:14 a.m., SFD received a report of a fire emergency on the 1200 block of Sprague Street, between Dillingham Street and Lawrence Street. When firefighters arrived at the scene they discovered a two-story Ledbetter Heights building fully involved in fire.

Abandoned building fire on Sprague Street.
Abandoned building fire on Sprague Street.(KSLA)

It took the efforts of 30 firefighters 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

The building was once the Mother Stewart House for women, which use to serve our city through the Christian Service Program.

Before the building burned down.
Before the building burned down.(ksla)

This building caught on fire before Nov. 13, 2019, previous story >>> https://www.ksla.com/2019/11/13/firefighters-mother-stewart-house-extinguish-blaze/

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Coushatta man dies after tractor-trailer crashes into vehicle in Desoto Parish
New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
Villa Norte Apartments (KSLA News 12 file photo)
Man killed; juvenile arrested
(Source: WALB)
1 victim dead after violent carjacking leads to shooting, victim identified
Crime scene
1 teen dead, 2 recovering after another teen fired gun into truck

Latest News

Matthew Edgar arrested after being on run for nearly a year
Matthew Edgar captured after being on run for nearly year
Matthew Edgar
Captured convicted murderer Matthew Edgar to be sentenced in Sabine County
Celebratory gunfire finds Shreveport woman inches from tragedy
Celebratory gunfire finds Shreveport woman inches from tragedy
Deadly car crash in Brusly
2 teens killed in deadly crash during pursuit through BR, WBR; Addis Police officer charged with negligent homicide