SFD battles abandoned building fire on Sprague Street; building was Mother Stewart House

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) firefighters battle flames on Sprague Street after an abandoned Mother Stewart Building building catches on fire.

On Jan. 2, at 3:14 a.m., SFD received a report of a fire emergency on the 1200 block of Sprague Street, between Dillingham Street and Lawrence Street. When firefighters arrived at the scene they discovered a two-story Ledbetter Heights building fully involved in fire.

Abandoned building fire on Sprague Street. (KSLA)

It took the efforts of 30 firefighters 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

The building was once the Mother Stewart House for women, which use to serve our city through the Christian Service Program.

Before the building burned down. (ksla)

This building caught on fire before Nov. 13, 2019, previous story >>> https://www.ksla.com/2019/11/13/firefighters-mother-stewart-house-extinguish-blaze/

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

