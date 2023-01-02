Severe weather expected to kick off New Year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During the mid to late morning hours, mostly cloudy skies will be hanging around, with a few scattered showers and isolated heavier downpours. Most of the area will remain dry during the midday hours, but an increase in showers and storms will begin around noon Monday.

Currently, the entire ArkLaTex is under an Enhanced (3/5) risk for severe weather. Around the late morning to early afternoon hours, a few showers and storms could possibly get going. These storms could be strong to severe, with this initial start of activity, but more rounds of rainy and stormy activity will continue throughout the day and into the midnight hours with a higher chance of severity.

All modes of severe weather are possible, including damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. A few of those tornadoes could also be on the stronger side, around an EF-2 or higher (111 mph+). We’re also watching for heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding due to already saturated grounds. Remember to not drive through flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown.

After this disturbance exits the area with its severe threat, another round of rain moves in overnight through early Tuesday, which may make for a wet morning commute for areas mainly near and south of I-20.

Tuesday afternoon will still have a few clouds rolling around, but temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s, with better weather on the way Wednesday.

Wednesday is looking much brighter, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. We’ll continue to cool Thursday and Friday morning with the return of the 30s, but with each afternoon reaching the mid and upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.