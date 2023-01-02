Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Severe weather damages Union County homes, buildings

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, Ar. (KNOE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office says that residents believe a possible small tornado has hit Union County.

UCSO is looking to verify the possibility of a tornado.

No reports of injuries have been reported, but there has been structural damage.

UCSO says storage buildings and residential homes were damaged due to falling trees.

An Emergency Manager of Union County says 10 to 12 residential homes in the Shady Grove area of Norphlet, Ark. have been damaged.

Power outages are also impacting the community.

Check back for more severe weather updates.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
Villa Norte Apartments (KSLA News 12 file photo)
19-year-old victim of Shreveport’s first homicide of 2023 identified
Deadly car crash in Brusly
2 teens killed in crash during pursuit through BR, WBR; Addis police officer charged
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
Nateo Crenshaw, 1, of Natchitoches
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child

Latest News

“I believe that it’s not any secret that I supported Mayor Arceneauex. I’m excited about the...
Shreveport councilman looks ahead to what 2023 will bring
(Source: AP)
Severe weather causes damage in NELA
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) runs past Purdue cornerback Bryce Hampton, left, and safety...
No. 17 LSU roars to dominant win over Purdue in Citrus Bowl
Nateo Crenshaw, 1, of Natchitoches
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child
Crime scene
2 teens dead, 1 recovering after another teen fired gun into truck in Idabel