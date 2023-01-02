LIVE: Scattered storms will bring a risk of severe weather to the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of the ArkLaTex through 9pm. Scattered storms will bring a risk of severe weather including damaging wind, large hail and a few tornadoes through the evening and possibly into the overnight hours. After tonight, the remainder of the week will bring gradually cooler, but also calm conditions.

Scattered storms will persist the rest of today and into tonight. Some storms could be severe. Locally heavy rain is also possible with the strongest storms. Temperatures will fall back into the low 60s overnight. The chance for rain and storms is around 80%.

Showers and a few storms will hang on into mid-morning Tuesday, mainly across NW Louisiana. We’ll stay mostly cloudy into the afternoon with dry weather returning. Temperatures will warm into the 60s to around 70.

Sunshine and quiet weather are expected for the second half of the week. Temperatures will cool back into the 50s to around 60 with morning lows getting back down into the 30s and 40s.

Rain chances will be back over the weekend with scattered showers expected both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will run mostly in the 60s for highs with overnight lows in the 40s.

Have a great rest of your Monday!

