Police investigating vandalism of Louisiana Tech Engineering building

No arrests have been made pending investigation.(Source: Gray News)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police Department is investigating the Integrated Engineering and Science Building vandalism that occurred on Dec. 31, 2022.

Tech Police say they believe a firearm was used to cause damage to the building.

Several of the building’s windows were destroyed.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Tech Police Department.

Tech Police asks anyone with information on this incident or knows of anyone that has shown concerning behavior regarding the College of Engineering to contact them at (318)-257-4018.

You can also make an anonymous report using the SafeDog app for Tech students.

