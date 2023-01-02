Man killed; juvenile arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a juvenile faces at least one criminal charge and Shreveport police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the new year.

The shooting occurred about 6:10 p.m. New Year’s Day in the parking lot of Villa Norte Apartments, according to the major incident report. That’s in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street.

A man died after having been shot once in his chest and once in his abdomen, according to the report.

A juvenile, age and gender unavailable, surrendered to authorities about an hour after the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

