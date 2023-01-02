Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Man arrested after home invasion in Bossier City

(Police (MGN))
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after a home invasion that happened on New Year’s Day in Bossier City.

The Bossier City Police Department says they responded to the call in the 1400 block of Traffic Street on Jan. 1 just before 4 p.m. The suspect was found and arrested that same evening.

Bossier Police has identified the suspect as Timothy Gilpin, 38. He’s being charged with one count of false imprisonment.

Police say other charges may be pending.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
Villa Norte Apartments (KSLA News 12 file photo)
19-year-old victim of Shreveport’s first homicide of 2023 identified
(File)
Coushatta man dies after tractor-trailer crashes into vehicle in DeSoto Parish
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
(Source: WALB)
1 dead after violent carjacking leads to shooting; victim identified

Latest News

LSU vs Purdue
SCORING UPDATES: No. 17 LSU faces Purdue in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
The entire ArkLaTex is under an Enhanced risk for severe weather Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Severe weather expected to kick off New Year
Villa Norte Apartments (KSLA News 12 file photo)
19-year-old victim of Shreveport’s first homicide of 2023 identified
Queen of Clean: Air Freshener
Queen of Clean: Air Freshener