Man arrested after home invasion in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after a home invasion that happened on New Year’s Day in Bossier City.

The Bossier City Police Department says they responded to the call in the 1400 block of Traffic Street on Jan. 1 just before 4 p.m. The suspect was found and arrested that same evening.

Bossier Police has identified the suspect as Timothy Gilpin, 38. He’s being charged with one count of false imprisonment.

Police say other charges may be pending.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.