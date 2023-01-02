Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

No. 16 LSU faces Purdue in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - No. 16 LSU is going for win No. 10 in Brian Kelly’s first season at the helm, as the Tigers take on Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2.

Kickoff in Orlando is set for 12:08 p.m.

Kelly shared his thoughts ahead of Monday’s matchup.

RELATED STORY: FLORIDA FINALE: LSU vs Purdue Special Preview

LSU, champions of the SEC Western Division, enters the game ranked No. 15 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, No. 16 in the AP Poll, and No. 17 in the CFP Rankings. The Tigers are coming off a 50-30 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta.

Purdue, winners of the Big Ten Western Division, is coming off a 43-22 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Citrus Bowl will mark the first meeting between LSU and Purdue in football. Coach Kelly is 6-0 all-time against Purdue with all six victories coming as head coach at Notre Dame.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
(File)
Coushatta man dies after tractor-trailer crashes into vehicle in DeSoto Parish
Villa Norte Apartments (KSLA News 12 file photo)
Man killed; juvenile arrested
(Source: WALB)
1 dead after violent carjacking leads to shooting; victim identified
Crime scene
1 teen dead, 2 recovering after another teen fired gun into truck in Idabel

Latest News

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7)
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte changes mind, declaring for 2023 NFL Draft
Baton Rouge attorney Gordon McKernan and some of the LSU football players he has signed to NIL...
McKernan says law firm spent $750,000 to $1M on LSU football NIL this season
Independence Bowl teams hold introductory news conference
Independence Bowl teams hold introductory news conference
Coach discusses impact cold may or may not have on Independence Bowl
Coach discusses impact cold may or may not have on Independence Bowl
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
Jayden Daniels decides to stay in Baton Rouge for another season