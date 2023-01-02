Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met.

Meantime, 27-year-old Damian Jewett and 23-year-old Jocelyn Crenshaw, both of Natchitoches, remain in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. They’ve been there since early the morning of Dec. 26, when each was book on a charge of negligent homicide in connection with the death of Nateo Crenshaw.

The charge arises from each person’s alleged failure to seek medical attention for the child, Natchitoches police Cpl. John Greely told KSLA News 12. “The child was burned and that’s what led to his death.”

An autopsy has been ordered.

It was 4:22 p.m. on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, when Natchitoches police officers responded to a medical emergency at Natchitoches Thomas Apartments in the 500 block of North Street, authorities said. There they found the 1-year-old unresponsive. After attempting several life-saving measures, the child was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish coroner’s office.

Police detectives were called in to further investigate the child’s death. That led to Jewett and Crenshaw being arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center early Monday morning.

“This investigation is ongoing, and the Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available,” says a Facebook post the department made Wednesday evening.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this case to call Detective Shermaria Lewis at (318) 238-3914.

You also can report a tip anonymously through Natchitoches Crime Stoppers. Use the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or call Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential. The caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,500 if the information leads to the arrest of an offender.

