Captured convicted murderer Matthew Edgar to be sentenced in Sabine County
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SABINE COUNTRY, Texas (KSLA) - A convicted murderer, who was finally caught after being on the run for 11 months, is to be sentenced Tuesday.
On Jan. 3, Tuesday, Matthew Edgar, who was on the run for 11 months and was recently captured on Dec. 28, 2022, will be sentenced in a Sabine County court.
Edgar was convicted of murdering his girlfriend despite not attending after the second day of his trial and going on the run. He previously had been sentenced to 99 years in prison.
RELATED STORY
Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals after being on run nearly a year
After disappearing and being on the run for 11 months, Matthew Edgar was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.