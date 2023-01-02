Captured convicted murderer Matthew Edgar to be sentenced in Sabine County

SABINE COUNTRY, Texas (KSLA) - A convicted murderer, who was finally caught after being on the run for 11 months, is to be sentenced Tuesday.

On Jan. 3, Tuesday, Matthew Edgar, who was on the run for 11 months and was recently captured on Dec. 28, 2022, will be sentenced in a Sabine County court.

Edgar was convicted of murdering his girlfriend despite not attending after the second day of his trial and going on the run. He previously had been sentenced to 99 years in prison.

