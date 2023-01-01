Single-story home becomes inferno on Hendrix Place; SFD considers it total loss

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battle blazing hot flames at a home in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

On Dec. 31, at 7:58 p.m., SFD was dispatched to the 600 block of Hendrix Place to a single-story home fire. As crews arrived they discovered heavy flames and smoke coming from all sides of the home.

SFD concluded that this home was a total loss and due to the high heat of this fire, an adjacent home received some fire and heat damage as well.

The occupant of the home managed to escape unharmed and no injuries have been reported.

It took the hard work of 24 firefighters several moments to bring the blaze under control.

The occupant stated to have access to their family for needed resources, but the Red Cross was notified for additional help. The adult occupant in the adjacent home will also reside with their family.

SFD fire investigators deemed the cause of this incident as undetermined.

If you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector, please contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740.

