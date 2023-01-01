Ask the Doctor
Severe storms to start your week

By Austin Evans
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy New Year! It has been a pretty nice day to start off 2023, a little more cloud cover than I would have preferred but the forecast has been verified successfully. Lows tonight are going to drop to the low-60s with some light showers beginning to move in during the overnight hours, this is ahead of our next weather maker.

Tomorrow, we are expecting severe storms in the ArkLaTex. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region under an enhanced, 3 out of 5, risk for severe storms, and all modes of severe weather are possible tomorrow afternoon. Timing is from noon to midnight with storms beginning in the late morning hours. Our in-house model is picking up on multiple, intense signatures throughout the afternoon beginning at 2 PM. Most concerning is the storms expected around 5, which will likely be severe, right at the peek commute time going home from work. At this time we are keeping a close eye on the possibility of tornadoes and damaging wind, heavy rain and flooding are also a concern. Be sure to download the KSLA First Alert Weather App as it is the easiest way for us to alert you when needed. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 50s.

As for Tuesday, lingering showers and storms are expected with highs in the low-70s. Temperatures cool off throughout the rest of the week.

