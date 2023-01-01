Ask the Doctor
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-10, officials say

Police Lights
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders confirmed a pedestrian was hit and killed overnight on New Year’s Day.

According to officials, a pedestrian was hit on East I-10 near Perkins Road between 4:40 and 5:30 a.m. EMS said the victim was dead upon arrival.

It is still unknown if it was a hit-and-run.

The Coroner’s office has been contacted, according to officials.

This is a developing story.

