Pedestrian hit, killed on I-10, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders confirmed a pedestrian was hit and killed overnight on New Year’s Day.

According to officials, a pedestrian was hit on East I-10 near Perkins Road between 4:40 and 5:30 a.m. EMS said the victim was dead upon arrival.

It is still unknown if it was a hit-and-run.

The Coroner’s office has been contacted, according to officials.

This is a developing story.

