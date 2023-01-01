Ask the Doctor
Housefire in Shreveport extinguished by 5 fire units

By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department fire crews were dispatched at 7:58PM on Saturday to the 1600 block of Mayhaw Circle to a reported single-story wood framed house fire.

The first unit on the scene reportedly saw smoke coming from the right side of the house. Firefighters were able to go in through the front door to find the fire and extinguish it.

It took the efforts of 15 firefighters (5 fire units) only moments to bring the blaze under control say SFD.

One adult and two children were in the house, but they were able to escape with no injuries. The occupants of the house said they could get help from family for resources, but the fire department notified the Red Cross for extra help.

According to SFD, the cause of the fire was food on the stove.

The residence received heavy damage to the kitchen.

