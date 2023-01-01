Ask the Doctor
Coushatta man dies after tractor-trailer crashes into vehicle in Desoto Parish

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) -According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP), a man failed to yield and a tractor-trailer struck his vehicle.

On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, around 2 p.m., LSP was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 177 at LA Highway 510. When troopers arrived they discovered that a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Walter Johnson, 95, was stopped on LA Highway 510, waiting to make a left turn onto LA Highway 177. At the same time a 2013 Western Star tractor-trailer was traveling on LA Highway 177. Johnson failed to yield and was struck by the tractor-trailer.

The impact caused the Hyundai to go off the roadway and into the ditch.

Johnson was restrained but suffered fatal injuries during the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Desoto Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Western Star, who was restrained, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor, but routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

