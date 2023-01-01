Ask the Doctor
2 people killed in deadly crash during pursuit through BR, WBR, authorities say

More than one law enforcement agency is investigating a police pursuit through several parishes that caused a crash and left two people dead on Saturday, Dec. 3
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than one law enforcement agency is investigating a police pursuit through several parishes that caused a crash and left two people dead on Saturday, Dec. 31.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the pursuit started due to a home invasion that occurred in the 3200 block of Blackwell Drive in Baton Rouge. That’s where Tyquel Zanders, 24, reportedly broke into a family member’s home, and stole their car before making his way into Brusly and then back into Baton Rouge. They added the pursuit ended on I-10 at Dalrymple.

Zanders pulled over without a fight, BRPD said.

Deadly car crash in Brusly
Deadly car crash in Brusly(WAFB)

Officials said that the pursuit led to a crash on LA 1 in Brusly that left two teens dead.

Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15, were both students at Brusly High School.

The backseat passenger is in the hospital with injuries unknown. It was later learned that Dunn and the backseat passenger were siblings, according to WBRSO.

A source tells WAFB it appears an officer from another police agency was attempting to catch up to the pursuit when that officer crashed into another vehicle, causing the deadly wreck. The vehicle that was hit was not part of the pursuit, the source said.

Officials confirm Zanders has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is facing charges of home invasion, auto theft, and aggravated flight. WBRSO later added that he is also being charged with two counts of manslaughter.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

